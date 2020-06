Amenities

Coming soon . viewings start 6/17. Welcome home to this charming 2-story duplex in historic Grant Park community - steps from the Atlanta Beltline! This 2 bed 2.5 bath features rocking-chair front porch that opens to an open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main; fireside Great Room with Dining area; bonus room on main makes a perfect office or formal dining room, powder room on main; fully equipped cook's kitchen with granite counters overlooks the great room! Upstairs you'll find a spacious master suite with private bath featuring dbl vanity, garden tub and a large walk-in closet along with a very-good-sized second bedroom and additional bath! Huge side yard great for entertaining with 2 car covered parking. Owner does not negotiate rent amount. Available date is 6/17/20.