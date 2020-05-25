787 Welch St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

What a great location! This newly updated 2 story construction is close to downtown Atlanta just off of Metropolitan. You can soak up those great city views at night from the porches on both floors of this home. Open floorplan in living, dining and kitchen areas, with beautiful contemporary tile work on backsplash and breakfast bar in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. Laminate flooring in main rooms with tiled kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with private bath with double vanity and tub/shower combo, which reflects the same tile work as the kitchen. Total electric. Washer/dryer connections only. Pets are allowed with $350 fee. All breeds accepted. Total electric home. No section 8.