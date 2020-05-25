All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 787 Welch St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
787 Welch St SW
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

787 Welch St SW

787 Welch Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

787 Welch Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
What a great location! This newly updated 2 story construction is close to downtown Atlanta just off of Metropolitan. You can soak up those great city views at night from the porches on both floors of this home. Open floorplan in living, dining and kitchen areas, with beautiful contemporary tile work on backsplash and breakfast bar in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. Laminate flooring in main rooms with tiled kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with private bath with double vanity and tub/shower combo, which reflects the same tile work as the kitchen. Total electric. Washer/dryer connections only. Pets are allowed with $350 fee. All breeds accepted. Total electric home. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Welch St SW have any available units?
787 Welch St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 787 Welch St SW have?
Some of 787 Welch St SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Welch St SW currently offering any rent specials?
787 Welch St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Welch St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 Welch St SW is pet friendly.
Does 787 Welch St SW offer parking?
Yes, 787 Welch St SW offers parking.
Does 787 Welch St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 Welch St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Welch St SW have a pool?
No, 787 Welch St SW does not have a pool.
Does 787 Welch St SW have accessible units?
No, 787 Welch St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Welch St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 Welch St SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus