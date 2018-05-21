All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 728 Taylor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
728 Taylor Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

728 Taylor Court

728 Taylor Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Lindbergh - Morosgo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

728 Taylor Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
GREAT LOCATION! New modern Townhome in BUCKHEAD. Fully FURNISHED! 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, SS appliances. Includes washer and dryer. Ready to move-in! The best in-town living, walk to parks, shopping, dining and other amenities. Custom gourmet kitchen, large living room with fireplace, adjoining deck perfect for entertainment. Lower level has a private bedroom suite. Brownstones at Cosmopolitan features 24 Hour concierge, pool, clubhouse, business center, gym, movie theater and game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Taylor Court have any available units?
728 Taylor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Taylor Court have?
Some of 728 Taylor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Taylor Court currently offering any rent specials?
728 Taylor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Taylor Court pet-friendly?
No, 728 Taylor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 728 Taylor Court offer parking?
Yes, 728 Taylor Court offers parking.
Does 728 Taylor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Taylor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Taylor Court have a pool?
Yes, 728 Taylor Court has a pool.
Does 728 Taylor Court have accessible units?
No, 728 Taylor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Taylor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Taylor Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus