728 Taylor Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

GREAT LOCATION! New modern Townhome in BUCKHEAD. Fully FURNISHED! 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, SS appliances. Includes washer and dryer. Ready to move-in! The best in-town living, walk to parks, shopping, dining and other amenities. Custom gourmet kitchen, large living room with fireplace, adjoining deck perfect for entertainment. Lower level has a private bedroom suite. Brownstones at Cosmopolitan features 24 Hour concierge, pool, clubhouse, business center, gym, movie theater and game room.