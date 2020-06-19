All apartments in Atlanta
720 Penn Ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:04 PM

720 Penn Ave

720 Penn Avenue Northeast · (404) 476-8171
720 Penn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
This picture-perfect studio with a full kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and stunning full bath, also features a back deck with views of the tops of Midtown skyscrapers. Dreamy. With an open floorplan, high ceilings, and lots of natural light, the spaces feel bright and airy. The full kitchen has granite countertops, statement backsplash, and brand new appliances. A beautiful, graphic tile floor, and stand-up shower with floor-to-ceiling subway tile, are the icing on the cake. This unit has off-street parking, a brand new heating and air unit, and can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 720 Penn Ave have any available units?
720 Penn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Penn Ave have?
Some of 720 Penn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Penn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 Penn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Penn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 720 Penn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 720 Penn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 720 Penn Ave does offer parking.
Does 720 Penn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Penn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Penn Ave have a pool?
No, 720 Penn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 720 Penn Ave have accessible units?
No, 720 Penn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Penn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Penn Ave has units with dishwashers.
