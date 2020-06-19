720 Penn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This picture-perfect studio with a full kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and stunning full bath, also features a back deck with views of the tops of Midtown skyscrapers. Dreamy. With an open floorplan, high ceilings, and lots of natural light, the spaces feel bright and airy. The full kitchen has granite countertops, statement backsplash, and brand new appliances. A beautiful, graphic tile floor, and stand-up shower with floor-to-ceiling subway tile, are the icing on the cake. This unit has off-street parking, a brand new heating and air unit, and can be leased furnished or unfurnished.