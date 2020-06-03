All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 652 Boulevard SE Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
652 Boulevard SE Unit A
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

652 Boulevard SE Unit A

652 Boulevard SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

652 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just across the street from Grant Park, you will find a meticulously maintained, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, Old World Charmer with newer features in the kitchen and bathroom. The wraparound porch features slate flooring & wainscoting ceilings with ceiling fans for those hot summer days. Entering into the home, the grand foyer, with stained glass transoms over the windows and front door, opens to the living room with arches and columns. The wood burning fireplace in the living room features a period mantel. The entire home, inside and out, is wired for sound. Bose speakers are installed in every room and the for your listening pleasure. The dining room which has a decorative fireplace with a period mantel is separated from the living room by gorgeous pocket doors that actually work! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter work space in addition to a professional stainless steel work table. Both bedrooms feature decorative fireplaces with period mantels and the flat screen TV will remain in the 2nd bedroom. The wide central hallway flows from the front of the house to the back, providing easy access to all rooms. The newly updated bathroom has a solid surface double vanity, bead board walls, slate tile, walk in shower and pocket door to laundry room. This historical home has many architectural features such as 12 foot ceilings, stained glass windows and transoms, period light fixtures, crown molding, original windows and trim, glass door knobs with working skeleton keys and original hardwoods throughout. This home is perfect for those who love the architectural elements of an old house with modern conveniences. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water/sewer is a mmonthly fee of $80. One pet allowed with $300 half deposit/half fee. 2nd pet will require owner's approval. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have any available units?
652 Boulevard SE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have?
Some of 652 Boulevard SE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Boulevard SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
652 Boulevard SE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Boulevard SE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A offers parking.
Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Boulevard SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Boulevard SE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus