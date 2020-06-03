652 Boulevard SE Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just across the street from Grant Park, you will find a meticulously maintained, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, Old World Charmer with newer features in the kitchen and bathroom. The wraparound porch features slate flooring & wainscoting ceilings with ceiling fans for those hot summer days. Entering into the home, the grand foyer, with stained glass transoms over the windows and front door, opens to the living room with arches and columns. The wood burning fireplace in the living room features a period mantel. The entire home, inside and out, is wired for sound. Bose speakers are installed in every room and the for your listening pleasure. The dining room which has a decorative fireplace with a period mantel is separated from the living room by gorgeous pocket doors that actually work! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter work space in addition to a professional stainless steel work table. Both bedrooms feature decorative fireplaces with period mantels and the flat screen TV will remain in the 2nd bedroom. The wide central hallway flows from the front of the house to the back, providing easy access to all rooms. The newly updated bathroom has a solid surface double vanity, bead board walls, slate tile, walk in shower and pocket door to laundry room. This historical home has many architectural features such as 12 foot ceilings, stained glass windows and transoms, period light fixtures, crown molding, original windows and trim, glass door knobs with working skeleton keys and original hardwoods throughout. This home is perfect for those who love the architectural elements of an old house with modern conveniences. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water/sewer is a mmonthly fee of $80. One pet allowed with $300 half deposit/half fee. 2nd pet will require owner's approval. No aggressive breeds.