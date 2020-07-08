All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

640 Steve Drive SW

640 Steve Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

640 Steve Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Steve Drive SW have any available units?
640 Steve Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Steve Drive SW have?
Some of 640 Steve Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Steve Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
640 Steve Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Steve Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 640 Steve Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 640 Steve Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 640 Steve Drive SW offers parking.
Does 640 Steve Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Steve Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Steve Drive SW have a pool?
No, 640 Steve Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 640 Steve Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 640 Steve Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Steve Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Steve Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

