Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

64 Flat Shoals Ave SE

64 Flat Shoals Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

64 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Victorian Single Family House on Beltline!!! - Property Id: 149017

You can live on the Beltline in the cutest house in Atlanta. You've probably driven by this house and said, "That house looks like it belongs on top of a cake!". This turn of the century shotgun house features a gingerbread front porch, original refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with marble floor and peninsular, copious cabinet space, high ceilings, 8'wide bay window, claw foot tub with shower, antique pedestal sink, ceiling fans, attached laundry room, flower garden, ac and friendly neighbors. It's a quick Beltline stroll to the new shopping center on Memorial Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149017p
Property Id 149017

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have any available units?
64 Flat Shoals Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have?
Some of 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
64 Flat Shoals Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE offer parking?
No, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have a pool?
No, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Flat Shoals Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
