64 Flat Shoals Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Victorian Single Family House on Beltline!!! - Property Id: 149017



You can live on the Beltline in the cutest house in Atlanta. You've probably driven by this house and said, "That house looks like it belongs on top of a cake!". This turn of the century shotgun house features a gingerbread front porch, original refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with marble floor and peninsular, copious cabinet space, high ceilings, 8'wide bay window, claw foot tub with shower, antique pedestal sink, ceiling fans, attached laundry room, flower garden, ac and friendly neighbors. It's a quick Beltline stroll to the new shopping center on Memorial Drive.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149017p

Property Id 149017



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104768)