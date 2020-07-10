All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

633 Broadview Place

633 Broadview Place NE · No Longer Available
Location

633 Broadview Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful modern Buckhead townhouse only 1-yr old. Easy access to 85/400. Walk to Lindbergh Marta stn (only 2 blocks), grocery, post office, Starbucks, shopping/restaurants. Open concept living w/ modern bathrooms/kitchen (quartz counters), combo dining/living. Refrigerator & top floor washer/dryer included. 1st level room - library/den/office/room for guests. Beautiful hardwoods on both 1st/2nd levels. Loads of natural light. Ride/bike PATH400 greenspace. Unit is NON-smoking. VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/LdLNGjH7UJI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Broadview Place have any available units?
633 Broadview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Broadview Place have?
Some of 633 Broadview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Broadview Place currently offering any rent specials?
633 Broadview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Broadview Place pet-friendly?
No, 633 Broadview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 633 Broadview Place offer parking?
Yes, 633 Broadview Place offers parking.
Does 633 Broadview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 Broadview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Broadview Place have a pool?
No, 633 Broadview Place does not have a pool.
Does 633 Broadview Place have accessible units?
No, 633 Broadview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Broadview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Broadview Place has units with dishwashers.
