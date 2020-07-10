633 Broadview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful modern Buckhead townhouse only 1-yr old. Easy access to 85/400. Walk to Lindbergh Marta stn (only 2 blocks), grocery, post office, Starbucks, shopping/restaurants. Open concept living w/ modern bathrooms/kitchen (quartz counters), combo dining/living. Refrigerator & top floor washer/dryer included. 1st level room - library/den/office/room for guests. Beautiful hardwoods on both 1st/2nd levels. Loads of natural light. Ride/bike PATH400 greenspace. Unit is NON-smoking. VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/LdLNGjH7UJI