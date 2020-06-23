625 Mcgruder Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home gives the tenant the best the Old Fourth Ward has to offer. McGruder Street is widely known as the BEST street in the O4W! You are only steps away from the Beltline, Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market. Original hardwood floors and molding and 11 foot ceilings.

2 bedroom / 2 bath with open floor plan living-dining-kitchen. Two skylights in the living room provide amazing natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are a cooks dream. Completely remodeled bathrooms with extra-wide bathtubs are perfect for soaking.