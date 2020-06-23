All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019

625 Mcgruder Street NE

625 Mcgruder Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

625 Mcgruder Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home gives the tenant the best the Old Fourth Ward has to offer. McGruder Street is widely known as the BEST street in the O4W! You are only steps away from the Beltline, Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market. Original hardwood floors and molding and 11 foot ceilings.
2 bedroom / 2 bath with open floor plan living-dining-kitchen. Two skylights in the living room provide amazing natural light. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are a cooks dream. Completely remodeled bathrooms with extra-wide bathtubs are perfect for soaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have any available units?
625 Mcgruder Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have?
Some of 625 Mcgruder Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Mcgruder Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
625 Mcgruder Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Mcgruder Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 625 Mcgruder Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 625 Mcgruder Street NE does offer parking.
Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Mcgruder Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have a pool?
No, 625 Mcgruder Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have accessible units?
No, 625 Mcgruder Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Mcgruder Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Mcgruder Street NE has units with dishwashers.
