Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This updated home is perfect for a family, roommates, single person, anyone really! 7 minutes from Downtown and walking distance to brunch, bars, farmers markets, delicious cuisine, and the BELTLINE! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level with a 3rd bedroom upstairs. Nice back deck off the back is perfect even dinners or just hanging out. Home can be fully furnished or unfurnished!