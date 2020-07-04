All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

620 Glen Iris Drive

620 Glen Iris Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

620 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Perfect location!! Corner unit looking at Ponce City Market. Two balconies, large living room, dining room, kitchen space, separate laundry room with space for side washer/dryer. Low maintenance concrete floors and 9+ ft. ceilings. Two side by side parking spaces in great location in parking garage. Building has community room, fitness area, courtyard and hi-speed internet included. Conveniently located in exciting 04W by Beltline, Ponce City Market, parks, shopping and so much more! This is a must see unit!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Glen Iris Drive have any available units?
620 Glen Iris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Glen Iris Drive have?
Some of 620 Glen Iris Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Glen Iris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Glen Iris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Glen Iris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Glen Iris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 620 Glen Iris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 Glen Iris Drive offers parking.
Does 620 Glen Iris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Glen Iris Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Glen Iris Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Glen Iris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Glen Iris Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Glen Iris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Glen Iris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Glen Iris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

