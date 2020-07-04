620 Glen Iris Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Perfect location!! Corner unit looking at Ponce City Market. Two balconies, large living room, dining room, kitchen space, separate laundry room with space for side washer/dryer. Low maintenance concrete floors and 9+ ft. ceilings. Two side by side parking spaces in great location in parking garage. Building has community room, fitness area, courtyard and hi-speed internet included. Conveniently located in exciting 04W by Beltline, Ponce City Market, parks, shopping and so much more! This is a must see unit!!