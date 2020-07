Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area dog park game room internet cafe lobby online portal pool table shuffle board

Located in the charming Vinings area, ARIUM Vinings Station combines the pleasures of small town living with easy access to I-75 and I-285 to Buckhead, Cumberland/Galleria, Downtown Atlanta, the airport and major business centers. One, two and three bedroom classically styled homes featuring gourmet kitchens, crown molding, bay windows, wood-burning fireplaces, ceramic tile bathroom finishes, garden tubs and spacious patios and balconies. Amenities include a relaxing resort style pool with sun deck and trellised cabana, modern fitness center, lighted tennis courts, and onsite car care facility. Come experience the best living Atlanta has to offer at ARIUM Vinings Station.