611 Pickett St SE

Available 04/01/19 Charming Cabbagetown Bungalow



This 100+ year old bungalow is in the heart of Cabbagetown Atlanta. Just steps from restaurants, bars, shopping, the beltline, and downtown Atlanta. It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms on opposite sides of the house making it a great roommate set up. It has a large front porch for sipping your afternoon cocktail while chatting with your neighbors walking down to Carroll Street. It also has a large screened in side porch where you can sit and listen to the running water from your gold fish pond. There is off street parking (which is a huge plus in Cabbagetown). A small fenced in yard with a storage shed gives you all of the space you need for in-town living. While keeping all of the old school charm, the kitchen has been renovated and the appliances are modern. We kept the original cast iron claw-foot tub in the master bath while the second bath features a shower. The rooms are large with original hard wood floors and high ceilings. It's a must see!

