Atlanta, GA
611 Pickett St SE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

611 Pickett St SE

611 Pickett Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

611 Pickett Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Charming Cabbagetown Bungalow - Property Id: 97314

This 100+ year old bungalow is in the heart of Cabbagetown Atlanta. Just steps from restaurants, bars, shopping, the beltline, and downtown Atlanta. It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms on opposite sides of the house making it a great roommate set up. It has a large front porch for sipping your afternoon cocktail while chatting with your neighbors walking down to Carroll Street. It also has a large screened in side porch where you can sit and listen to the running water from your gold fish pond. There is off street parking (which is a huge plus in Cabbagetown). A small fenced in yard with a storage shed gives you all of the space you need for in-town living. While keeping all of the old school charm, the kitchen has been renovated and the appliances are modern. We kept the original cast iron claw-foot tub in the master bath while the second bath features a shower. The rooms are large with original hard wood floors and high ceilings. It's a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97314
Property Id 97314

(RLNE4772616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Pickett St SE have any available units?
611 Pickett St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Pickett St SE have?
Some of 611 Pickett St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Pickett St SE currently offering any rent specials?
611 Pickett St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Pickett St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Pickett St SE is pet friendly.
Does 611 Pickett St SE offer parking?
No, 611 Pickett St SE does not offer parking.
Does 611 Pickett St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Pickett St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Pickett St SE have a pool?
No, 611 Pickett St SE does not have a pool.
Does 611 Pickett St SE have accessible units?
No, 611 Pickett St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Pickett St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Pickett St SE has units with dishwashers.
