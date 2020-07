Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

LARGE STUDIO APARTMENT READY FOR MOVE IN WITH OFF STREET PARKING OR OPTIONAL GARAGE PARKING - LIVING & BEDROOM COMBO WITH UPDATED FLOORING - SHOWER BATH - LAUNDRY ROOM FOR TENANT USE IS SHARED WITH ONE OTHER APARTMENT - GAS, WATER/SEWER, & GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT, YOU PAY ELECTRIC - GREAT MIDTOWN INSIDE THE BELTWAY LOCATION - WALK 2 BLOCKS TO PIEDMONT PARK, 1 BLOCK TO NEIGHBORHOOD SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MOVIE THEATER - DRIVEWAY IS ON LEFT SIDE OF HOUSE