Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd

45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

45 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
Unoccupied! This is your chance to live in luxury at the W Residences. Entertain & impress on the 20th floor. Enjoy floor to ceiling wall of glass boasting expansive views from Centennial Park, with high-end touches including Gaggenau appliances, Alno cabinets & Dornbracht fixtures.Open spacious living area.With a close proximity to the interstate MARTA Centennial Park and a host of restaurants and shops this would be a wonderful primary or secondary residence w/ the opportunity to enjoy complete privacy & the amenities of a luxury hotel each and everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have any available units?
45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have?
Some of 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd offer parking?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd has a pool.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have accessible units?
No, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd has units with dishwashers.
