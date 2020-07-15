45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd

Amenities

Unoccupied! This is your chance to live in luxury at the W Residences. Entertain & impress on the 20th floor. Enjoy floor to ceiling wall of glass boasting expansive views from Centennial Park, with high-end touches including Gaggenau appliances, Alno cabinets & Dornbracht fixtures.Open spacious living area.With a close proximity to the interstate MARTA Centennial Park and a host of restaurants and shops this would be a wonderful primary or secondary residence w/ the opportunity to enjoy complete privacy & the amenities of a luxury hotel each and everyday.