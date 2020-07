Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished

Walk to the Beltline ; 5 minutes to the freeway on-ramp ; walk to Piedmont Park ; lots of outdoor space and that's just a few of the boxes that get at this incredible home in the Morningside Elementary district! Flexible terms available in this furnished rental that offers a cooks kitchen, open floor plan, separate office, screened porch & outdoor fireplace. The rear yard is so private you would never know you're in the center of it all.