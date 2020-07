Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar community garden concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bike storage parking on-site laundry hot tub media room

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Bass Lofts are creatively crafted apartment homes carved into a 1920's high school. Situated in Atlanta's lively Little 5 Points, each loft apartment embraces architectural details respecting the integrity of the former two school buildings, the Classroom Building and the Gymnasium. Mixing the aesthetics of yesterday with the convenience of today, Bass Lofts has pioneered the loft movement in Atlanta. It incorporates one-of-a-kind floorplans with conveniences found at larger properties including a fitness facility, garden plots, a dog walk, and business center.