41 Conifer Park Lane NE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

41 Conifer Park Lane NE

41 Conifer Park Lane NE · No Longer Available
Location

41 Conifer Park Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
The BEST Buckhead location! Serene, quiet, tree lined upscale neighborhood. Walk to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square or one of many great restaurants close by. Stunning, inviting, impeccably maintained home w/meticulous details throughout including custom lighting, custom trim & beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/top of the line appliances. A must see, light filled 3rd story retreat includes wet bar & separate full bath, perfect as a media room, office or workout room. PRIVATE PARK (one of two neighborhood parks) is fenced for residents pleasure only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have any available units?
41 Conifer Park Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have?
Some of 41 Conifer Park Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Conifer Park Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
41 Conifer Park Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Conifer Park Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE offers parking.
Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have a pool?
No, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Conifer Park Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Conifer Park Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
