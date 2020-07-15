41 Conifer Park Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill media room

The BEST Buckhead location! Serene, quiet, tree lined upscale neighborhood. Walk to Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square or one of many great restaurants close by. Stunning, inviting, impeccably maintained home w/meticulous details throughout including custom lighting, custom trim & beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/top of the line appliances. A must see, light filled 3rd story retreat includes wet bar & separate full bath, perfect as a media room, office or workout room. PRIVATE PARK (one of two neighborhood parks) is fenced for residents pleasure only.