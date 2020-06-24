Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets playground

406 Enota Place SW Available 04/08/19 Cute House Convenient to I-20, Large Master Suite! MARTA accessible! - Charmingly updated home convenient to I-20 and Downtown. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full updated baths, and a spacious kitchen with breakfast area! Master bedroom with entrance foyer + full bath and walk-in closet. Home is close to restaurants, MARTA line, and shopping. There is a park with playground on the street. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of April! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/39d440604b



(RLNE2568853)