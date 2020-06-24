All apartments in Atlanta
406 Enota Place SW

406 Enota Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

406 Enota Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
406 Enota Place SW Available 04/08/19 Cute House Convenient to I-20, Large Master Suite! MARTA accessible! - Charmingly updated home convenient to I-20 and Downtown. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full updated baths, and a spacious kitchen with breakfast area! Master bedroom with entrance foyer + full bath and walk-in closet. Home is close to restaurants, MARTA line, and shopping. There is a park with playground on the street. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of April! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/39d440604b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Enota Place SW have any available units?
406 Enota Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Enota Place SW have?
Some of 406 Enota Place SW's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Enota Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
406 Enota Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Enota Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Enota Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 406 Enota Place SW offer parking?
No, 406 Enota Place SW does not offer parking.
Does 406 Enota Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Enota Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Enota Place SW have a pool?
No, 406 Enota Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 406 Enota Place SW have accessible units?
No, 406 Enota Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Enota Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Enota Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
