400 17th St North West

Ideal location - True intown living and everything Atlantic Station has to offer. Upscale and secure Art Foundry complex boasts awesome amenities. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo w/ 8x8 storage unit. All Electric, No water or gas bill! Dark wood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen w/ bar, SS appliances and corian counter tops. Spacious living area w/ Large Bay window. Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Large full bath. Washer/Dryer included. Easy access to 1 assigned covered parking space. State of the art Fitness Facilities, clubhouse and sparkling pool awaits you. Walk to dining, retail and entertainment any day of the week! PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde