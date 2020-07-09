All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 400 17th St North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
400 17th St North West
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:44 PM

400 17th St North West

400 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Atlantic Station
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Ideal location - True intown living and everything Atlantic Station has to offer. Upscale and secure Art Foundry complex boasts awesome amenities. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo w/ 8x8 storage unit. All Electric, No water or gas bill! Dark wood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen w/ bar, SS appliances and corian counter tops. Spacious living area w/ Large Bay window. Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Large full bath. Washer/Dryer included. Easy access to 1 assigned covered parking space. State of the art Fitness Facilities, clubhouse and sparkling pool awaits you. Walk to dining, retail and entertainment any day of the week! PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 17th St North West have any available units?
400 17th St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 17th St North West have?
Some of 400 17th St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 17th St North West currently offering any rent specials?
400 17th St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 17th St North West pet-friendly?
No, 400 17th St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 400 17th St North West offer parking?
Yes, 400 17th St North West offers parking.
Does 400 17th St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 17th St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 17th St North West have a pool?
Yes, 400 17th St North West has a pool.
Does 400 17th St North West have accessible units?
No, 400 17th St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 400 17th St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 17th St North West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus