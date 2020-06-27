All apartments in Atlanta
3890 Branch Dr
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:47 AM

3890 Branch Dr

3890 Branch Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3890 Branch Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Road - Wisteria Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great location in Atlanta! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3890 Branch Dr have any available units?
3890 Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3890 Branch Dr have?
Some of 3890 Branch Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3890 Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3890 Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3890 Branch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3890 Branch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3890 Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3890 Branch Dr offers parking.
Does 3890 Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3890 Branch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3890 Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 3890 Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3890 Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3890 Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3890 Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3890 Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
