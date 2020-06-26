384 Angier Court NE

Amenities
Stunning house! You can't miss this one! - 4 bed, 2 & 1/2 bath. New everything, HVAC, cooling , Plumbing, Electric, Windows, Carpet, one inch thick maple hardwoods, new garage doors and openers & Appliances. Rare home w/ xtraside yard for pets/kids & garage, in town. Gated subdivision. Culdesac, backs up to back subdivision wall. All Bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Google fiber. Home is surrounded by taller condos. Pets are allowed. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing or for any more information please call or text 404-428-8884.
(RLNE4997805)