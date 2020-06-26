All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

384 Angier Court NE

384 Angier Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

384 Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Stunning house! You can't miss this one! - 4 bed, 2 & 1/2 bath. New everything, HVAC, cooling , Plumbing, Electric, Windows, Carpet, one inch thick maple hardwoods, new garage doors and openers & Appliances. Rare home w/ xtraside yard for pets/kids & garage, in town. Gated subdivision. Culdesac, backs up to back subdivision wall. All Bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Google fiber. Home is surrounded by taller condos. Pets are allowed. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing or for any more information please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE4997805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Angier Court NE have any available units?
384 Angier Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 Angier Court NE have?
Some of 384 Angier Court NE's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Angier Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
384 Angier Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Angier Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 384 Angier Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 384 Angier Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 384 Angier Court NE offers parking.
Does 384 Angier Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Angier Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Angier Court NE have a pool?
No, 384 Angier Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 384 Angier Court NE have accessible units?
No, 384 Angier Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Angier Court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Angier Court NE does not have units with dishwashers.
