All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE

383 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

383 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/736f38b050 ---- ARBORS at CITY HEIGHTS: The perfect home in the Old Fourth Ward location! Everything is completely brand new-- READY for you to move into. Gleaming hardwood floors, NEWLY remodeled bathroom and kitchen with beautiful tile and granite, new hardware, fixtures, paint. Don\'t miss the spacious covered back porch or the roomy breakfast bar!!! This is an awesome opportunity to live in a highly-sought-after area within walking distance to nearly everything including the Beltline, Krog Street Market, Little Five, and more. A secured covered parking space, pool, exercise room, is all included! The water is included with a $35 fee. PLEASE NOTE: Use address \"375 Ralph McGill Blvd\" to navigate to the right complex to get in. The street number for the condo that\'s for rent is 383 (Unit G). Go to the concierge to access the lockbox room and to be guided in the right direction to 383 (Unit G). -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Built In Microwave Electric Stove/Oven Range Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have any available units?
383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have?
Some of 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have a pool?
Yes, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE has a pool.
Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus