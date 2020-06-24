383 Ralph McGill Blvd NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/736f38b050 ---- ARBORS at CITY HEIGHTS: The perfect home in the Old Fourth Ward location! Everything is completely brand new-- READY for you to move into. Gleaming hardwood floors, NEWLY remodeled bathroom and kitchen with beautiful tile and granite, new hardware, fixtures, paint. Don\'t miss the spacious covered back porch or the roomy breakfast bar!!! This is an awesome opportunity to live in a highly-sought-after area within walking distance to nearly everything including the Beltline, Krog Street Market, Little Five, and more. A secured covered parking space, pool, exercise room, is all included! The water is included with a $35 fee. PLEASE NOTE: Use address \"375 Ralph McGill Blvd\" to navigate to the right complex to get in. The street number for the condo that\'s for rent is 383 (Unit G). Go to the concierge to access the lockbox room and to be guided in the right direction to 383 (Unit G). -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Built In Microwave Electric Stove/Oven Range Washer/Dryer Included