All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 375 Pratt Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
375 Pratt Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

375 Pratt Dr

375 Pratt Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

375 Pratt Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Courtland Floorplan. Fantastic Opportunity to Live on the Beltline in historic Grant Park! Restaurants/Bakery/Coffee Bar/Fitness/Salon/Grocery Store/Entertainment located steps away at The Beacon! 2 bed/2ba 2 story stacked townhome w/designer upgrades, Kitchen overlooks Family Room, Large Balcony main level, Master on Main, Separate Bedroom/Full Bath on lower level-perfect Roommate/Guest rm/Office! Washer/Dryer/, Entertainment Center, Updated plantation shutters on windows, California closets, and patio furniture all included! $2750/month with 12 month lease or $3000/month with 18 month lease and two months free rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Pratt Dr have any available units?
375 Pratt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Pratt Dr have?
Some of 375 Pratt Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Pratt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
375 Pratt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Pratt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 375 Pratt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 375 Pratt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 375 Pratt Dr offers parking.
Does 375 Pratt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Pratt Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Pratt Dr have a pool?
No, 375 Pratt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 375 Pratt Dr have accessible units?
No, 375 Pratt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Pratt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 Pratt Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus