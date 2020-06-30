375 Pratt Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage

Courtland Floorplan. Fantastic Opportunity to Live on the Beltline in historic Grant Park! Restaurants/Bakery/Coffee Bar/Fitness/Salon/Grocery Store/Entertainment located steps away at The Beacon! 2 bed/2ba 2 story stacked townhome w/designer upgrades, Kitchen overlooks Family Room, Large Balcony main level, Master on Main, Separate Bedroom/Full Bath on lower level-perfect Roommate/Guest rm/Office! Washer/Dryer/, Entertainment Center, Updated plantation shutters on windows, California closets, and patio furniture all included! $2750/month with 12 month lease or $3000/month with 18 month lease and two months free rent!!