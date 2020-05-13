All apartments in Atlanta
3703 Manor Brook Court NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

3703 Manor Brook Court NE

3703 Manor Brook Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Manor Brook Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to everything from this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Buckhead/Brookhaven. Full of natural light with new interior and exterior paint, pristine hardwoods throughout, new carpet in all bedrooms, new lighting, new refrigerator, new wine cooler and more. Built by Monte Hewett with 10’ ceilings, large living room with fireplace, built-ins & coffered ceiling and wall of double doors/windows that open to large deck. Bright, open kitchen has oversized island with sink and under counter storage, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite countertops,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have any available units?
3703 Manor Brook Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have?
Some of 3703 Manor Brook Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Manor Brook Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Manor Brook Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Manor Brook Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE offers parking.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have a pool?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE has units with dishwashers.
