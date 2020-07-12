/
historic brookhaven
470 Apartments for rent in Historic Brookhaven, Atlanta, GA
31 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
3660 Peachtree Rd NE E3
3660 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
CONDO IN THE HEART OF BUCKHEAD - Property Id: 302031 Fantastic Buckhead 2 bedroom and 2 baths. Condo totally renovated. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, separate spacious living room with a view to dining room and kitchen. Roommate plan.
1 Unit Available
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE
1195 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5627 sqft
This sophisticated, idyllic, historically significant estate sits on a large private lot in Historic Brookhaven overlooking Capital City Club golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Historic Brookhaven
23 Units Available
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
64 Units Available
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phipps Place in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
28 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
18 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
32 Units Available
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
14 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
20 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
22 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
20 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
116 Units Available
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
12 Units Available
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1116 sqft
New construction. Green community. A short walk from Brookhaven Park. Pet-friendly with granite counters, hardwood floors, and extra storage. On-site coffee bar, parking, pool, fire pit, game room, clubhouse.
40 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
32 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,473
1498 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
61 Units Available
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
Situated in the heart of the action, a life of luxury awaits you at 32Hundred Lenox.
38 Units Available
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1347 sqft
Luxury Living, Steps From Buckhead Atlanta's Best Shops. Located in the desirable Buckhead neighborhood, Kingsboro Apartments offers the ultimate in walkability and stylish comfort.
20 Units Available
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,302
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1047 sqft
High-rise living near Buckhead MARTA Station and Lenox Square Mall. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchens and walk-in closets. Community features coffee bar, game room, pool and gym. Pet friendly.
