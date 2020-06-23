All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3555 Habersham Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3555 Habersham Road Northwest

3555 Habersham Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Habersham Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished in mid century compfortable style. price includes all utilities, internet

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have any available units?
3555 Habersham Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3555 Habersham Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Habersham Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Habersham Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Habersham Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Habersham Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
