south tuxedo park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
518 Apartments for rent in South Tuxedo Park, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
36 Units Available
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1562 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Live in the most exciting neighborhood in Atlanta when you make your home at Vic at Buckhead Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
229 Units Available
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,343
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1178 sqft
Equal parts soft and strong, sophisticated and confident, Gentry brings a new level of prestige to the illustrious Buckhead neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3463 Valley Road NW
3463 Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
5786 sqft
Classic Buckhead traditional on one of the best streets in the city.Totally renovated, and freshly painted home with large pool and yard.Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartzite counters, white cabinets. Newly redone hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
83 E Andrews Drive NW
83 East Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3760 sqft
This was the model home for St Andrews luxury townhome gated community. Walk to Whole Foods, St Regis and tons of shopping and restaurants. LIVE/WORK with street front location in Buckhead.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
31 Lakeland Drive
31 Lakeland Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Best location and great living space indoor and out. Adorable cape cod style home in the heart of Buckhead. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate den and living room with fireplace. Separate large dining room.
Results within 1 mile of South Tuxedo Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1138 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
40 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
75 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
46 Units Available
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
10 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
14 Units Available
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,382
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1240 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
98 Units Available
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1254 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,141
1426 sqft
Luxury high rise within walking distance to fine dining. Access to T. Harvey Mathis Pkwy. In-unit laundry, crown moldings, Energy Star appliances. Community has saltwater pool, rooftop terrace, cyber cafe and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1148 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
2184 sqft
The Sutton is a new luxury apartment community in the heart of Buckhead Village, fully equipped residences of 1-3 bedrooms with exceptional amenities and a real sense of community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1942 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Buckhead's finest shops, restaurants and nightlife. Floor plans feature kitchens with quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, fitness salon, club lounge and ball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,415
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1547 sqft
Prime location with shopping and dining; residents enjoy a putting green, swimming pool and fitness center. Units have a patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
6 Units Available
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1477 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable, modern apartments with fireplace, granite surfaces, walk-in closets and balcony. Smoke-free chill-out zones include the pool, clubhouse and BBQ area. Landmark Diner is just a short stroll away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Roswell Court Condominiums are your first choice for convenient and comfortable living.
