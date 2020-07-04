All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

3544 Roswell Rd

3544 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Talk about location! This immaculate 3 BR/3.5 BA townhome located in the highly sought after Brownstone at Habersham is not one to miss! Main level features large kitchen open to the living room with access to patio, separate dining room and half bath. Master upstairs with bath includes soaking tub, separate tiled shower and huge walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on upper level has its own bath. Laundry also conveniently located upstairs. Terrace level includes another bedroom with its own bath and two car garage. Upgrades galore including coffered ceilings, subway tile, granite, gorgeous hardwoods, designer paint colors and appliances. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Roswell Rd have any available units?
3544 Roswell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Roswell Rd have?
Some of 3544 Roswell Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Roswell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Roswell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Roswell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Roswell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3544 Roswell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Roswell Rd offers parking.
Does 3544 Roswell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Roswell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Roswell Rd have a pool?
No, 3544 Roswell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Roswell Rd have accessible units?
No, 3544 Roswell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Roswell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Roswell Rd has units with dishwashers.

