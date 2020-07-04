3544 Roswell Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Talk about location! This immaculate 3 BR/3.5 BA townhome located in the highly sought after Brownstone at Habersham is not one to miss! Main level features large kitchen open to the living room with access to patio, separate dining room and half bath. Master upstairs with bath includes soaking tub, separate tiled shower and huge walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on upper level has its own bath. Laundry also conveniently located upstairs. Terrace level includes another bedroom with its own bath and two car garage. Upgrades galore including coffered ceilings, subway tile, granite, gorgeous hardwoods, designer paint colors and appliances. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package