Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3489 Pine Forest Drive SE

3489 Pine Forest Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3489 Pine Forest Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have any available units?
3489 Pine Forest Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have?
Some of 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3489 Pine Forest Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE offers parking.
Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3489 Pine Forest Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

