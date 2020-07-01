3489 Pine Forest Drive SE

3489 Pine Forest Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354 South River Gardens
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
