All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 333 Nelson Street SW 435.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
333 Nelson Street SW 435
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:01 PM

333 Nelson Street SW 435

333 Nelson St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Castleberry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

333 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath roommate plan apartment. Walking distance to the Mercedes Benz Stadium, shopping and resturants.

(RLNE5845176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have any available units?
333 Nelson Street SW 435 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 333 Nelson Street SW 435 currently offering any rent specials?
333 Nelson Street SW 435 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Nelson Street SW 435 pet-friendly?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 offer parking?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not offer parking.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have a pool?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have a pool.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have accessible units?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus