Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
333 Nelson Street SW 435
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:01 PM
333 Nelson Street SW 435
333 Nelson St SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
333 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath roommate plan apartment. Walking distance to the Mercedes Benz Stadium, shopping and resturants.
(RLNE5845176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have any available units?
333 Nelson Street SW 435 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 333 Nelson Street SW 435 currently offering any rent specials?
333 Nelson Street SW 435 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Nelson Street SW 435 pet-friendly?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 offer parking?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not offer parking.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have a pool?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have a pool.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have accessible units?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Nelson Street SW 435 have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Nelson Street SW 435 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
