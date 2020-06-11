3317 Pine Heights Drive NE

Amenities

Buckhead Condo for Lease! Located in the Heart of Buckhead. Featuring open concept living spaces, hardwood floors, and double master roommate floor plan! New kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Living room has fireplace built in cabinets. Top floor unit, walkout balcony, side-by-side washer dryer, 2 assigned covered tandem parking spaces and plenty of exterior additional parking in parking lot. Community features clubhouse, pool, fitness center, lighted tennis, carwash area, business center and gated 24hour security.