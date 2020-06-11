All apartments in Atlanta
3317 Pine Heights Drive NE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

3317 Pine Heights Drive NE

3317 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Buckhead Condo for Lease! Located in the Heart of Buckhead. Featuring open concept living spaces, hardwood floors, and double master roommate floor plan! New kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Living room has fireplace built in cabinets. Top floor unit, walkout balcony, side-by-side washer dryer, 2 assigned covered tandem parking spaces and plenty of exterior additional parking in parking lot. Community features clubhouse, pool, fitness center, lighted tennis, carwash area, business center and gated 24hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

