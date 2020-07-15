3312 Pine Heights Drive NE

Amenities

This fully updated 2b2b condo is in the heart of Buckhead, perfect location with easy access to GA400/I-85, Lenox Mall & Marta. This Unit has New Laminate, Windows and Doors throughout. Recently Updated Kitchen with Stone Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Pantry. Both Baths fully updated. New HVAC. Premium Top Floor Unit with Private, Wooded views, No Parking Lot Views! Amazing Amenities in this Community including a Gym, Swim, Tennis, Pet Walk, etc.. Price includes garbage, cable, and water/sewer. Vacant and ready!