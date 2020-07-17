3282 Victoria Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office. Inspiring design with elegant lighting, dark wood floors, white kitchen, breakfast bar/stools, stainless appliances, granite counters, cozy fireplace, and patio. Includes washer/dryer; 2-car garage. Neighborhood lake with walking trail; community tennis court and pool. Convenient location near Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Camp Creek Marketplace with plenty of shops and restaurants and easy access to I-85, I-285 and downtown Atlanta. Shorter-term rentals are also available. Serious inquiries only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5692094)