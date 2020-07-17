All apartments in Atlanta
3282 Victoria Drive

3282 Victoria Park SW · (678) 610-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3282 Victoria Drive · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office. Inspiring design with elegant lighting, dark wood floors, white kitchen, breakfast bar/stools, stainless appliances, granite counters, cozy fireplace, and patio. Includes washer/dryer; 2-car garage. Neighborhood lake with walking trail; community tennis court and pool. Convenient location near Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Camp Creek Marketplace with plenty of shops and restaurants and easy access to I-85, I-285 and downtown Atlanta. Shorter-term rentals are also available. Serious inquiries only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5692094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Victoria Drive have any available units?
3282 Victoria Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 3282 Victoria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3282 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3282 Victoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Drive offers parking.
Does 3282 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Victoria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Drive has a pool.
Does 3282 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 3282 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3282 Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
