3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW

3063 Eastbrook Terrace · (770) 406-6614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3076 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED!

Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only!
Absolutely beautifully furnished home with upgrades throughout, located in the Prestigious Southwest Atlanta Community of Princeton Lakes!

The home features an open floor plan with separate formal dining room, four large spacious bedrooms, two and a half baths! main level office and bonus room! It is a must see!!!!!!!!!

The subdivision has tons of amenities, pool, playground and club house. Located minutes from great shopping at the Campcreek Market Center. Only ten minutes from the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have any available units?
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have?
Some of 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW currently offering any rent specials?
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW pet-friendly?
No, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW offer parking?
Yes, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW does offer parking.
Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have a pool?
Yes, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW has a pool.
Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have accessible units?
No, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW has units with dishwashers.
