3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED!



Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only!

Absolutely beautifully furnished home with upgrades throughout, located in the Prestigious Southwest Atlanta Community of Princeton Lakes!



The home features an open floor plan with separate formal dining room, four large spacious bedrooms, two and a half baths! main level office and bonus room! It is a must see!!!!!!!!!



The subdivision has tons of amenities, pool, playground and club house. Located minutes from great shopping at the Campcreek Market Center. Only ten minutes from the airport.