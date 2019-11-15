3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW

Amenities
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED!
Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only!
Absolutely beautifully furnished home with upgrades throughout, located in the Prestigious Southwest Atlanta Community of Princeton Lakes!
The home features an open floor plan with separate formal dining room, four large spacious bedrooms, two and a half baths! main level office and bonus room! It is a must see!!!!!!!!!
The subdivision has tons of amenities, pool, playground and club house. Located minutes from great shopping at the Campcreek Market Center. Only ten minutes from the airport.