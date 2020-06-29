All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:18 AM

30 Spring St Nw

30 Ted Turner Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

30 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Luckie Marietta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to my renovated loft space Downtown. This is a true Loft space with 20ft high ceilings and exposed duct work and plumbing. My place is located just mins from GWCC, Mercedes Benz stadium, local nightlife, and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Spring St Nw have any available units?
30 Spring St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 30 Spring St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
30 Spring St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Spring St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Spring St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 30 Spring St Nw offer parking?
No, 30 Spring St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 30 Spring St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Spring St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Spring St Nw have a pool?
No, 30 Spring St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 30 Spring St Nw have accessible units?
No, 30 Spring St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Spring St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Spring St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Spring St Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Spring St Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
