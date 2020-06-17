All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 289 Lindbergh Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
289 Lindbergh Drive NE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

289 Lindbergh Drive NE

289 Lindbergh Drive NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

289 Lindbergh Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This classic 3bed/2bath Peachtree Hills home is move-in ready! Chef's kitchen w granite counters, dark-stained cabinetry, SS appliances and breakfast bar. French doors lead to gorgeous fenced-in backyard w spacious deck and huge patio. Large Master addition up has luxe bath w whirlpool tub, separate shower and walk-in closet w laundry. Separate living and dining rooms plus charming sunroom/office filled w lots of natural light. Prime location - close to restaurants, shops and Marta. Beautifully maintained w many updates. Parking pad offers additional off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have any available units?
289 Lindbergh Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have?
Some of 289 Lindbergh Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Lindbergh Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
289 Lindbergh Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Lindbergh Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE offers parking.
Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE has a pool.
Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Lindbergh Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus