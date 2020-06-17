289 Lindbergh Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This classic 3bed/2bath Peachtree Hills home is move-in ready! Chef's kitchen w granite counters, dark-stained cabinetry, SS appliances and breakfast bar. French doors lead to gorgeous fenced-in backyard w spacious deck and huge patio. Large Master addition up has luxe bath w whirlpool tub, separate shower and walk-in closet w laundry. Separate living and dining rooms plus charming sunroom/office filled w lots of natural light. Prime location - close to restaurants, shops and Marta. Beautifully maintained w many updates. Parking pad offers additional off-street parking.