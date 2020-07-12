582 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Hills, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
26 Units Available
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1643 sqft
Smoke-free, furnished units with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Community offers 24-hour gym and yoga studio. Outdoor pool with grills and fire pits. Secure garage and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,559
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Atlanta, very close to shopping and dining of Buckhead. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents of community have access to amenities like sauna, pool and valet service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
480 Peachtree Hills Ave NE
480 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 480 Peachtree Hills Ave NE in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Fairhaven Cir
2111 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
575 sqft
Cute cozy apt with 1 BR/1 BA, den, kit and storage area. Nice private deck plus stairs to lower deck overlooking private wooded area! Freshly painted, new carpet and ready to move into.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2161 Peachtree Rd NE
2161 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1193 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2bath condo in very convenient South Buckhead Peachtree Road location. Just minutes away from the Beltline, Piedmont Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2155 Fairhaven Cir Ne
2155 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE August 2020 Atlanta, Georgia - 30305 Buckhead Peachtree Hills 2155 Fairhaven Circle (larger than it looks- 2200sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2479 Peachtree Rd
2479 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious 1 BR 1 BA condo in the heart of Buckhead. This unit offers city views with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, black appliances and washer/dryer. The master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2344 Hurst Drive NE
2344 Hurst Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
1540 sqft
Fabulous fully furnished home on quiet dead end street in Peachtree Hills neighborhood. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a ton of space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
247 Springdale Drive NE
247 Springdale Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2050 sqft
Charming renovated home on one of the best streets in Peachtree Hills!! Wonderful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and high end appliances. Spacious master w/new carpet. Expansive deck and large, level backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Willow Ave
2205 Willow Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
In the heart of Buckhead, furnished rental in Peachtree Hills offers the best. Nestled back on a quiet street yet 5-10 min walk to shops, restaurants & bars.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2260 Stephen Long Drive NE
2260 Stephen Long Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1111 sqft
Comfortable, cute duplex in the heart of Peachtree Hills. 2 Bed/1 Bath unit features an updated kitchen open to spacious family room, refinished hardwood floors, updated bath and oversize master bedroom. Large storage/laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Hills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
28 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,065
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
73 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
34 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
