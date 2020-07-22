/
almond park
252 Apartments for rent in Almond Park, Atlanta, GA
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
1055 Ada Ave NW
1055 Ada Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2112 sqft
For Rent or Rent to Own $1499/month Monthly income requirement - $4500/month See website for more details Inquire for pet policy 6-9 month lease with potential extension available New carpet New granite countertops in kitchen and bath New
960 N Grand Avenue NW
960 North Grand Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1510 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
803 N Elizabeth Pl NW
803 North Elizabeth Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Cottage, 10 MINS FROM TECH/GSU, HARDWOODS, FENCED - Property Id: 322310 We DO NOT take Section 8! Please call or text for showing: four zero four 434-8649 FULLY RENOVATED! HARDWOODS! IKEA KITCHEN! NEW APPLIANCES! Lots of
2363 Cross St NW
2363 Cross Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1945 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Property Id: 228909 Back on Market. Available Immediately. Section 8 accepted. Beautiful Renovation. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 bathrooms.
983 Sims Avenue Northwest
983 Sims Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
black appliances will be delivered prior to move -in This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
2363 Cross
2363 Cross St NW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1994 sqft
Stunningly renovated home. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 luxurious bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office. Designer finishes. New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
525 Baker Circle NW
525 Baker Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
Newly updated home located on a quiet street in Center Hill neighborhood, sits on almost an 1/2 acre lot, w/plenty of room for outdoor living! Home has been freshly updated w/newer HVAC, interior paint, some electrical, hardwoods, ceramic tile,
2402 N Main Street NW
2402 Main Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
962 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
814 Nw Woods Dr
814 Woods Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Section 8 Accepted, 2 story; 2000 square feet; 4 bedroom 3 bathroms; Single-family home, with balcony and parking pad. This property is not available until June 1, 2017. NO PETS allowed.
814 Woods Drive NW
814 Woods Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Section 8 Accepted for Single-family home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath and 1618 square feet. Front porch, balcony and back deck.
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,554
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1076 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease online & receive 2 month's rent FREE. Inquire today for more information. Experience Ascent Midtown from the Comfort of Your Home.
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1022 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,682
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1330 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
