Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently renovated brick ranch in the heart of East Lake. 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Bright open kitchen granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, all new stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet lavish master bath and private entry. Large deck in the backyard is perfect for enjoying the spacious private backyard. Call today to find out how to view this property!