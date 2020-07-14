Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system conference room car charging coffee bar courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill google fiber internet access package receiving trash valet accessible parking on-site laundry business center cc payments clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal

Ideally located in the serene Chastain Park neighborhood and flush with an impressive amenities, Windsor Chastain will elevate your standard of luxury Atlanta apartment living. In this one-of-a-kind upscale, mid-rise community, anchored by its namesake 268-acre park, we deliver a relaxing neighborhood feel with resort-style amenities and a central location that facilitates easy access to downtown Atlanta. Here, fantastic comforts blend seamlessly with exceptional services to make our bright and modern one- and two-bedroom apartments the home of your dreams.