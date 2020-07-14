Windsor Chastain

Lease Length: 7-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Maximum weight is 75 lbs and breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: yes, we have a 6 story parking deck with same level access to the floor level you reside.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.