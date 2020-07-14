All apartments in Atlanta
Windsor Chastain
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Windsor Chastain

225 Franklin Rd NE · (404) 236-6728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 2 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4514 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 3402 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Chastain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
conference room
car charging
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Ideally located in the serene Chastain Park neighborhood and flush with an impressive amenities, Windsor Chastain will elevate your standard of luxury Atlanta apartment living. In this one-of-a-kind upscale, mid-rise community, anchored by its namesake 268-acre park, we deliver a relaxing neighborhood feel with resort-style amenities and a central location that facilitates easy access to downtown Atlanta. Here, fantastic comforts blend seamlessly with exceptional services to make our bright and modern one- and two-bedroom apartments the home of your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Maximum weight is 75 lbs and breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: yes, we have a 6 story parking deck with same level access to the floor level you reside.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Chastain have any available units?
Windsor Chastain has 19 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Chastain have?
Some of Windsor Chastain's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Chastain currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Chastain is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor Chastain pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Chastain is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Chastain offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Chastain offers parking.
Does Windsor Chastain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Chastain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Chastain have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Chastain has a pool.
Does Windsor Chastain have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor Chastain has accessible units.
Does Windsor Chastain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Chastain has units with dishwashers.
