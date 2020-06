Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool bbq/grill guest suite media room tennis court

Wonderful Buckhead condo on 21st floor! Split bedroom floorplan for privacy. Each bedroom features its own balcony. Open layout with separate dining and living room areas with view from open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enter into a nice foyer. Enjoy amazing amenities which include three guest suites, pool, fitness center, clubroom, media room, library, outdoor fireplace and grills, plus a tennis court, business center and 24 hour concierge.