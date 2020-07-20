All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

2792 Altaview

2792 Altaview Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

2792 Altaview Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
Rosedale Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated home that is in a central location near I-75 and a golf course. It has a large family room and new tile floors in the kitchen. I is just 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta. No Section 8. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 Altaview have any available units?
2792 Altaview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2792 Altaview have?
Some of 2792 Altaview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 Altaview currently offering any rent specials?
2792 Altaview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 Altaview pet-friendly?
No, 2792 Altaview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2792 Altaview offer parking?
No, 2792 Altaview does not offer parking.
Does 2792 Altaview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2792 Altaview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 Altaview have a pool?
No, 2792 Altaview does not have a pool.
Does 2792 Altaview have accessible units?
No, 2792 Altaview does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 Altaview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2792 Altaview has units with dishwashers.
