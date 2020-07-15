27 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming top floor end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom, 1-Bath is part of a Quadraplex and features hardwoods throughout and a screened in porch Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in the heart of it all, this won’t last long. Trash, water, sewer, and exterior maintenance all included in rent. No dogs, cats negotiable. Come see this incredible unit today – Virtual tours are available upon request