Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Almost brand new townhouse in Sarah Smith school district. Townhouse features a sunroom, sitting room, deck, patio. This home has a Gourmet Kitchen package with upgraded cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and recessed lighting. hardwood floors on the main floor, hallways and stairs, gas fireplace, metal balusters and 2 tray ceiling in owner's suite. Gated community and fenced backyard! *Furnished photos are of model unit*