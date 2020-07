Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Just reduced! This home is located in a prime location close to shopping, interstates, and everything you need! The neighborhood is quiet and full of beautiful established trees. Home has been freshly painted! Kitchen has just been updated and includes gorgeous granite counter tops and new cabinets. Kitchen also has large pantry. Three bedrooms with two bathrooms, and master has large walk in closet. Large family room space includes fireplace and dining area. The backyard is beautifully terraced with lots of space to entertain. Don't miss you chance to see this one! Call (or text for fastest response) Eileen at 404-307-4744 to schedule a tour.