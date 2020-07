Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking carport internet access online portal trash valet yoga

"Ardmore and 28th offers massive open floorplans in one- to four-bedroom options — with up to 3,226 square feet of living space! Luxurious finishes include gallery-style kitchens, massive walk-in closets, crown molding, hardwood flooring, garden-style tubs, and airy nine- and ten-foot ceilings.



These pristine uptown Buckhead apartments are equipped with a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, poolside cabana, Bark Park, modern clubhouse, and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio. Garage parking, valet trash, and private balconies and sunrooms are also available.