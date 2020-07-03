All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2260 Baywood Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2260 Baywood Drive Southeast

2260 Baywood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2260 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated, spacious and ideal 3Bed/2Bath home just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta. This home situated in a desirable Center Park Community is within close proximity to classic restaurants like Rahim Chicken Supreme and Tacos El Gallo, major retailers like North DeKalb Mall and right off major interstates I-75/I-85 & I-285!

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising. ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â
ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have any available units?
2260 Baywood Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Baywood Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Baywood Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus