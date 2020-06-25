All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2179 Colvin Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2179 Colvin Court NW
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2179 Colvin Court NW

2179 Colvin Ct NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2179 Colvin Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand New Fabulous Townhome Near Buckhead - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 2 car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and close proximity to Whittier Mill Park. Easy asscess to 285, shopping and dining. This is a must see!

(RLNE2242559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Colvin Court NW have any available units?
2179 Colvin Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2179 Colvin Court NW have?
Some of 2179 Colvin Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Colvin Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Colvin Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Colvin Court NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2179 Colvin Court NW is pet friendly.
Does 2179 Colvin Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Colvin Court NW offers parking.
Does 2179 Colvin Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2179 Colvin Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Colvin Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 2179 Colvin Court NW has a pool.
Does 2179 Colvin Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2179 Colvin Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Colvin Court NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2179 Colvin Court NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus