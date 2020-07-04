All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2171 Peachtree Rd 1104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2171 Peachtree Rd 1104

2171 Peachtree Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

2171 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Mezzo Apt (2 WEEKS FREE on Selected Apts) - Property Id: 14862

Mezzo Apartment Homes is situated in the desirable South Buckhead neighborhood, just 2 miles north of Midtown. Varasano's Pizzeria is located onsite, with free delivery to Mezzo residents. Several other dining options are within walking distance, including:
1KEPT Kitchen & Bar
Bella's Best Organic Gourmet
Houston's
Restaurant Eugene
Living Areas
Floor-to-ceiling Windows
Kitchen and Bath
Chef's Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Cultured-marble Vanity
Walk-in Shower
Built-in Pantry
Pendant Lighting
5-burner Gas Stove
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Premium Features
Walk-in Closets
Balcony / Patio
Apartment Conveniences
Washer / Dryer Connection
Central Air Conditioning

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14862
Property Id 14862

(RLNE4715630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have any available units?
2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have?
Some of 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 is pet friendly.
Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 offer parking?
No, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 does not offer parking.
Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have a pool?
No, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have accessible units?
No, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2171 Peachtree Rd 1104 has units with dishwashers.

